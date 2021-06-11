Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $164.44. The company had a trading volume of 273,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

