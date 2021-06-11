Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 156,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The company has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.