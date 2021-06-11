Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.82. 47,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

