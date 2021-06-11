JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 532,999 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $917,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.59. 10,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

