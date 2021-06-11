JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.34% of General Dynamics worth $1,198,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

