JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.54 Billion Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,535,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $115.56. 100,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,613. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.