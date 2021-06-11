JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.86 Billion Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,821,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $6,861,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 429.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 330,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 391,107 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46.

