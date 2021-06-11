JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

