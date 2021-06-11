JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
