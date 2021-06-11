JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,390,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 782,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,307,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,706. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

