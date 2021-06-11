JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $1,654,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,643. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $506.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

