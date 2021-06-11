JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,033,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

BBRE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,907 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97.

