JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

