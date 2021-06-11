JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.14 ($117.82).

Vinci stock opened at €94.10 ($110.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.07. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

