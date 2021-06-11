JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 719,731 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,753,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,425,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $687,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.01. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.
In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
