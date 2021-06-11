JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 719,731 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,753,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,425,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $687,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.01. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

