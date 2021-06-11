Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 248 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $453.67 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

