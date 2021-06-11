Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,967 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039 in the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

