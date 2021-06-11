JUST Trading Down 6.3% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. JUST has a total market cap of $146.46 million and $118.77 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00174112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00196029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.78 or 0.01177108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,842.21 or 0.99975843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

