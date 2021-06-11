Justin Hotard Sells 44,476 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE HPE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
