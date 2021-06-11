Justin Hotard Sells 44,476 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

