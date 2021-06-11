Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CAO Jennifer Huey Sells 160 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CAO Jennifer Huey sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $21,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.10. 88,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,844. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.