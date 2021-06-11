KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

