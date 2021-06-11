Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. Kardex has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

