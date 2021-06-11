Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 426.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46. Kaspien has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Kaspien in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

