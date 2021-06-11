Kathleen Taylor-Simpson Sells 15,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMRK opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

