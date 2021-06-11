Kava (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00038255 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00237811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

