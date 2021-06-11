KE (NYSE:BEKE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 3,883,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,678. KE has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

