Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $36.21

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.21, but opened at $34.45. Kenon shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.