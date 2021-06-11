Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $36.21

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.21, but opened at $34.45. Kenon shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

