Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,208 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $429.00 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.