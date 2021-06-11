Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.58 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

