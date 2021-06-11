Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

