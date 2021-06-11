Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $827,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,194.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,627 shares of company stock worth $14,451,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.