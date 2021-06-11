Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

