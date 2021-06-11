Kevin M. Sun Sells 2,870 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DMTK stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
