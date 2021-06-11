KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

