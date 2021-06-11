Kirsten A. Lynch Sells 6,344 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.03. 228,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

