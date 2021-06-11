KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 535.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 259,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $329,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.