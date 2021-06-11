KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

KREF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 491,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

