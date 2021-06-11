Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KNCAY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

