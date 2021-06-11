KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Down 0.3%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.62. 19,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 11,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

