L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
