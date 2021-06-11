L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

