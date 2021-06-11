LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Hits $8.87 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. LABS Group has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $770,297.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00196182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.01223269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.85 or 0.99916892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

