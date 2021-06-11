Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 7,352 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $50,591.54.

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2,558.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

