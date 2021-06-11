Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises 4.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $118,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

