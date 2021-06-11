Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $577,925.07 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48.

LSCC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

