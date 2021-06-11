Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $130,837.80 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.10, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after buying an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $70,004,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

