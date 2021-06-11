Lendingblock (LND) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.91 million and $712.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

