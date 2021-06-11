LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 767.0% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LexaGene stock traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,774. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.40 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

