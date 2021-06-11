LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 767.0% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LexaGene stock traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,774. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.40 and a fifty-two week high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
