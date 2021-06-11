LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the highest is $4.15. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $12.32 on Thursday, hitting $154.82. The company had a trading volume of 530,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,929. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.60. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at $79,049,773.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,991. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

