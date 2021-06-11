Liberum Capital Upgrades Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.31 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.