Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.54.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.12. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

