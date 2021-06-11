LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $22.26 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $55,245.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,039,034,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,616,668 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

